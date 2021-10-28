River Valley Fest on Nov. 7 benefits San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy will host the 2021 River Valley Fest on Nov. 7 at the San Diego/Del Mar Hilton from 4-7 p.m.

River Valley Fest will feature live music by Hot Rocks San Diego, cocktails and appetizers, a silent auction, gourmet dinner, special programming and exciting announcements. The hybrid event will be held outdoors on the hotel grounds and live-streamed for people to participate virtually.

River Valley Fest is the conservancy’s major fundraising event of the year, benefitting the nonprofit that preserves, protects and shares the natural and cultural resources of the San Dieguito River Valley through collaborative efforts to acquire lands, complete trails, restore habitats, establish educational programs, create interpretive centers and encourage recreation.

To learn more, visit sdrvc.org.

