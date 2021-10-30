Del Sol Lions Club holding blanket drive for Holiday Baskets

The Del Sol Lions Club is collecting new blankets for the Community Resource Center’s Holiday Baskets program. This will be CRC’s 39th Holiday Baskets event which will provide food, gift boxes, and new blankets to 900 local families during the drive-through distribution on Dec. 4.

Community members can participate in the Del Sol Lions blanket drive for Holiday Baskets in two ways: First, you can donate a new queen or king-size blanket, or a new throw blanket, at one of these three collection spots before Nov. 12:

• Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, 210 Plaza St., Solana Beach. Hours: Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• City of Del Mar, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar. Hours: Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Solana Beach Family Optometry, Dr. Kristin Peterson-Salgado, 977 Lomas Santa Fe, Suite B (in Vons shopping center), Solana Beach. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second, you can make a tax-deductible cash donation online at delsollions.org; click on the make a donation tab. The Del Sol Lions Club will purchase the blankets.

For questions regarding the blanket drive, contact Del Sol Lions Club member Caroline Matthews at caroline.j.matthews@gmail.com.