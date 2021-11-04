Three North County comedians perform in show at Finest City Improv

Three North County comedians – Kimbles Hume, Carol Johnson and Kathy Krevat – will perform in the Freakin’ Funny Females show at Finest City Improv in Hillcrest on Friday, Nov. 5, 7-8 p.m. Hume will headline the show. She’s a British comedian based in Southern California. A corporate dropout turned stay-at-home mum, turned stand-up comedian, Kimbles brings a unique blend of ballsy humor, raffish wit and a sharp use of wordplay, to the stage, anchoring her comedy around life as an expat and looking after her five-year-old twins.

Kimbles Hume

(Alex Ansel)

Says Hume, “I am beyond excited to perform at Finest City Improv. Despite the hardships of the last two years, the San Diego Comedy scene is rallying and thriving right now, and it’s thanks to amazing audiences that continue to support both the art and local venues like Finest City. There is something special in the air there -- it’s not just about laughter, it’s about joy and happiness and comradery. It’s overwhelming, it’s delightful and I’m honored to just be a part of it.”

Hume has performed at clubs and festivals across the U.S., was a finalist in the Palm Springs International Comedy Festival and, most recently, performed at The World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas. She also produces her own shows under the banner “Kimbles ’n Bits Comedy”, one of the fastest growing live comedy production companies in Southern California. You can find her on social media as @kimbleshume and @kimblesnbits_comedy.

Carol Johnson (Courtesy)

Johnson is a native Californian, and a hopeful almost empty nester. She enjoys laughing at herself as she shares her life stumbling around the hurdles of aging, divorce and dating. She has performed at The Comedy Store in La Jolla, Comic Strip Live NYC, Flappers, Burbank Comedy Festival, The Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, Tao Comedy Studio, WWC Comedy, and Comedy Heights. She was a finalist in the US Comedy Contest and is the Goddess of Humor on Love on LockDown on ASYTV.

Says Johnson, “I’m so excited to be performing in an all female show with freakin’ funny females!”

Kathy Krevat (Courtesy)

Krevat has performed in showcases at the Comedy Palace, Finest City Improv, Flappers Comedy Club in Burbank, and many online shows. She writes murder mysteries by day and jokes by night. She’s the bestselling author of the humorous Chocolate Covered Mystery series and the Gourmet Cat Mystery series, and is an advocate for youth arts.

Other performers include host Dr. Mo of Dr. Mo’s Comedy Show and SaraLee Styner.

Finest City Improv instructors and improvisors seek to entertain, inspire, and bring joy to people with their talent and passion for improv and its transforming effects. FCI expanded into offering stand-up comedy in addition to their improv shows. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended.

Everyone entering Finest City Improv must provide proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to enter without a mask. Please show your card or QR code to the staff. Without proof, you may watch shows but will be required to wear a mask at all times indoors. FCI is located at 3746 6th Ave. San Diego, 92103, phone: (619) 306-6047. Beer, wine and snacks are available for purchase. Reservations and more information are available at www.finestcityimprov.com/upcoming-shows.

