‘Equity for Indigenous Americans’ topic at AAUW virtual event Nov 13 - open to public

Dina Gilio-Whitaker, a Colville Confederated Tribes descendant, will speak on “Equity for Indigenous Americans” at the Del Mar-Leucadia Branch of the American Association of University Women virtual program Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Zoom room opens at 10 a.m. for a 30-minute social/chat time followed by the program at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to this third program in “Equity, The Path Forward,” the 2021-2022 branch theme. Guests must send their name and email address to membership@aauwdml.org to receive a Zoom link to the meeting and for their name to be recognized when they enter the Zoom Waiting Room. Questions for the event’s speaker may be submitted during the presentation using the Chat function.

Gilio-Whitaker is a renowned scholar, educator, journalist, and author in American Indian studies. She is an adjunct professor at California State University San Marcos and co-authored with Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz the popular book “All the Real Indians Died Off” and 20 Other Myths About Native Americans (Beacon Press, 2016). Her most recent book is As Long As Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice from Colonization to Standing Rock (Beacon Press, 2019). Gilio-Whitaker applies her expertise in environmental justice to environmental justice policy in Indian country. As the Policy Director and Senior Research Associate at the Center for World Indigenous Studies, Gilio-Whitaker has worked for many years with Indigenous governments in the U.S. and beyond, helping them to formulate policy strategies and work cooperatively with federal and state governments and in other collaborative organizational partnerships.

AAUW is a national organization that advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to all college graduates with an associate or higher degree. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership.

The Del Mar-Leucadia Branch serves coastal San Diego communities and reflects the varied interests of its members with monthly meetings (open to the public) and special interest groups such as Great Decisions, dining, book, movie, and bridge groups. The branch welcomes new members.

The local AAUW branch raises money for scholarships for local college students and for local middle school girls who are chosen to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek, a STEM camp for girls. The branch also supports Speech Trek for local high school students and the AAUW Greatest Needs Fund.

For more information, visit delmarleucadia-ca.aauw.net or contact Karen Dorney, membership@aauwdml.org