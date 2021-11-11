Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The nonprofit Mended Hearts of San Diego presents “Cardiovascular Disease, Management and Prevention” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, online and at the San Diego Cardiac Center, second floor, 3131 Berger Ave. The presentation will feature Scripps La Jolla cardiologist Dr. Poulina Uddin. Free. sdmhchap62@yahoo.com

• Jewish Family Service of San Diego presents a “Dementia Friend” workshop at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, online. The workshop, lead by Colleen Cook, will teach participants about the common types of dementia and how to communicate with and be a friend to a person with dementia. Free. bit.ly/dementiafriendJFS

The La Jolla Community Center will present “Plant-Based Thanksgiving Cooking Tips” with nutrition coach Jennifer Carter online and in person Wednesday, Nov. 17. (Courtesy of Jennifer Carter)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Plant-Based Thanksgiving Cooking Tips” with healthy-lifestyle advocate and nutrition coach Jennifer Carter at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, online and at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Free, though registration is required for either in person or online. ljcommunitycenter.org/specialevents

• The Scripps Research Front Row Lecture Series presents “Overcoming Arthritis: Science Offers Hope for Removing Achy Joints From the Aging Equation” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, online. Dr. Martin Lotz will discuss cutting-edge research on osteoarthritis, the form of arthritis typically associated with age-related deterioration of the joints. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• Sanford Burnham Prebys presents “Insights: Pancreatic Cancer — Designing New Treatments for a Deadly Cancer” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, online. The event will discuss research breakthroughs toward effective treatments for pancreatic cancer. Free. bit.ly/SBPNov21

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and Warwick’s bookstore present author Kathryn Otoshi at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the library, 7555 Draper Ave. Otoshi will discuss her new book, “Lunch Every Day,” and the library will kick off a food drive with a discussion of food insecurity by representatives of San Diego Food Bank. Food donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Jan. 5. Free. Book copies will be available for purchase. lajollalibrary.org/events

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and La Jolla Music Society present a preschool story time at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Musicians James and Mel Clarkston will join youth services librarian Katia Graham onstage. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

Arts & culture

• San Diego Repertory Theatre presents the Hear U.S. Now New Play Festival beginning Friday, Nov. 12, online. The festival will showcase new works from playwrights Boni Alvarez, Jason Grasl, Nambi Kelley and Giovanni Ortega and will run through Sunday, Nov. 14. Pay-what-you-can prices. sdrep.org/hearusnow

• La Jolla artist Peggy Hinaekian will present during her “Girl with a Cat” exhibition at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, 5627 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. The exhibit runs through Tuesday, Nov. 30.

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Bria Skonberg at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the JAI, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The jazz musician and vocalist will play as part of the Concerts at the JAI series. $68. ljms.org/events/bria-skonberg

Quint Gallery in La Jolla will present an opening reception for Mara De Luca’s exhibit “West Coast Paintings” on Saturday, Nov. 13. (Courtesy of Mara De Luca and Quint Gallery)

• Quint Gallery presents an opening reception for the exhibition “West Coast Paintings” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit of recent works by Los Angeles-based painter Mara De Luca will run through Saturday, Jan. 8. Free. quintgallery.com

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Romantic Passion” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The chamber music concert will feature works of Schumann and Scharwenka performed by violinists Ambroise Aubrun and Wei Wei Le, viola player Luke Maurer, cellist Yoshika Masuda and pianist Francois Choucan. $95. SalondeMusiques.com

• The La Jolla Playhouse presents “To the Yellow House” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play by Kimber Lee explores the early career of Vincent Van Gogh and runs through Sunday, Dec. 12. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The San Diego Early Music Society presents “Josquin’s Legacy” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The vocal concert will feature the Gesualdo Six at the direction of Owain Park. $10 and up. sdems.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “The World of Music & Movies” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The event will feature pianist and storyteller Bruno Leone playing, singing and chatting his way through many of cinema’s most memorable musical moments. $20 for Athenaeum members; $25 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Jerad Alexander at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, online. Alexander, a former Marine, will discuss his new book, “Volunteers: Growing Up in the Forever War.” Free. warwicks.com/event/alexander-2021

• Local artist Jeffrey Carr’s exhibit “Homegrown: Paintings of Southern California” opens at noon Wednesday, Nov. 17, at St. James Gallery by-the-Sea, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Carr will attend a reception at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. The exhibit runs through Saturday, Nov. 27. jeffreycarrart.com/exhibitions

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Capital Glitch: Arab Cyborg Turns to D.C.” through Friday, Dec. 3, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The digital art exhibition by Laila Shereen Sakr, also known as VJ Um Amel, is a three-act installation that invites participants to reflect on the events leading up to and during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. An online streaming option also is available. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu/capital-glitch

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Landmarks: 40 Years of the Stuart Collection” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit highlights the range of artists and works in the Stuart Collection at UC San Diego in honor of the collection’s 40th anniversary. Free. ljathenaeum.org

Galas & events

• A Bridge for Kids presents its ninth annual fundraiser, “DreamMakers,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine, 3777 La Jolla Village Drive. The event will include a live auction, casino games, a hosted bar and dancing. Proceeds will benefit high-achieving teenagers from low-income households in San Diego County. $275 and up. abridgeforkids.org

• HomeAid San Diego and NAIOP Commercial Real Estate present the third annual Step Up Walk to End Homelessness at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, online and at De Anza Cove, 3000 N. Mission Bay Drive. The virtual event runs through Sunday, Nov. 21. The walk will benefit HomeAid’s mission to help people who are or are at risk of becoming homeless. $15 and up. bit.ly/HomeAidWalk

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America will hold a dedication of its new Yiddish cultural center at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The event will include a ribbon cutting, a klezmer concert by Elizabeth Schwartz, Yale Strom and Gunnar Biggs, Yiddish-themed artwork and more. $36. yiddishlandcalifornia.org/mezuzah-installation-festivities

• March of Dimes San Diego presents its annual Signature Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, online. The event will recognize several medical professionals for their dedication to and leadership in maternal and infant health, as well as 2021 Ambassador Family Matt and Lisa Bresnahan of La Jolla. Free. Donations will be accepted and sponsorships are available. marchofdimes.org/events/sandiego

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you'd like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com.