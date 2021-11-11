Cabrillo National Monument superintendent to be guest speaker at Del-Mar Solana Beach Rotary Visitors Day

The Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary Club is hosting a Visitors Day at its Friday meeting on Nov. 19 from 7:15 a.m.– 8:30 a.m. at the Del Mar Hilton, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar. Andrea Compton, superintendent of the Cabrillo National Monument, will be the guest speaker. Compton returned to Cabrillo National Monument in 2016, where she began her National Park Service career in 2002. She holds a masters’ degree in fishery and wildlife biology from Colorado State University and a bachelor’s degree in animal ecology from Iowa State University.

Breakfast, coffee, and camaraderie will be included, or zoom access is available. Contact Molly Fleming at mollyrealtor@gmail.com for more information, or visit dmsbrotary.com.