Musical theater workshop and free showcase to be held Nov. 13-14

Do you have a love for musical theater? Do you have a desire to perform? Perhaps you did theater in high school and would love to revisit that, but don’t have the time or opportunity to get involved? Or maybe you just want to step out of your comfort zone to overcome fear and do something for yourself. If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then Bucket List Broadway is for you!

Bucket List Broadway is a two-day workshop for adults 16 and up. It is run by local musical theater professionals. There are no auditions or experience required, although all levels are welcome. Your experience will be tailored to your unique skills and comfort level. The only “required” tools are a growth mindset, a great attitude and a commitment to creating joy through musical theater. Past participants rave not only about the amazing theater experience, but also about the friendships they form and the personal growth they experience.

BLB’ers will participate in fun theater games to hone their minds and skill sets. They will choose a solo for which they will receive coaching, and learn vocals and choreography to a group number. The weekend will culminate in a showcase so that friends, family and fans can enjoy all that was created.

Founding creative director April Mosebrook is best known as the lead singer for the award-winning band, April & the Funk Junkies. The Bucket List Broadway staff also includes Courtney Corey and Natalie Nucci. Their list of both national and local credits places them among the most experienced, knowledgeable, and decorated talents around.

The workshops will be held Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Rancho Santa Fe.

A free showcase for spectators will beheld Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m.

Email bucketlistbroadway@gmail.com for more information and to sign up, or if you would like to come support the performers at the showcase. Also inquire if you know someone ages 12-16 who would like to participate and about group discounts.