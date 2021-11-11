Torrey Pines Community Planning Group to discuss redistricting at Nov. 18 virtual meeting
The Torrey Pines Community Planning Group will hold its next virtual meeting on Thursday Nov. 18 from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. and talk about redistricting, including the process and what it means for the community.
Come be a part of the efforts to Torrey Pines community a better place. For the full agenda and to RSVP visit TorreyPinescommunity.org.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.