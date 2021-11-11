Share
Torrey Pines Community Planning Group to discuss redistricting at Nov. 18 virtual meeting

The Torrey Pines Community Planning Group will hold its next virtual meeting on Thursday Nov. 18 from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. and talk about redistricting, including the process and what it means for the community.

Come be a part of the efforts to Torrey Pines community a better place. For the full agenda and to RSVP visit TorreyPinescommunity.org.

