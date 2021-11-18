Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Holiday events

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center presents “Hanukkah Happening” at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The event will feature a concert by Josh and the Jamtones, followed by an outdoor shuk, or market, with crafts, games and shopping. $15 per family for JCC members and military personnel; $18 per family for non-members. my.lfjcc.org/11262/11468

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Pitch Your Passion” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at 7555 Draper Ave. San Diego City Councilman Joe LaCava will attend the event, which is aimed at giving teenagers in grades eight through 12 five minutes to voice what they’re passionate about in front of peers and local politicians. The teen audience will then vote anonymously for one pitched cause to become a community service project. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

Arts & culture

Warwick’s bookstore will present author Susan Orlean on Thursday, Nov. 18, online. (Corey Hendrickson)

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Susan Orlean at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, online. Orlean will discuss her new book, “On Animals,” in conversation with author Sarah Sleeper. $28; includes book copy. warwicks.com/event/orlean-2021

• Local artist Jeffrey Carr will attend a reception for his exhibit “Homegrown: Paintings of Southern California” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at St. James Gallery by-the-Sea, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit runs through Saturday, Nov. 27. jeffreycarrart.com/exhibitions

• Camarada presents “C’est La Vie” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Baker-Baum Concert Hall at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The program will include the music of Duruflé, Debussy, Frank Bridge and Jean Cras. $53 and up. ljms.org/events/camarada-cest-la-vie

• La Jolla resident Nasser Pirasteh presents a group art show at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6706 Avenida Manana, La Jolla. Five of Pirasteh’s art students will showcase their work. Free. nasser@nasserpirasteh.com

• The La Jolla Historical Society presents a guided walking tour at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Wisteria Cottage, 780 Prospect St. The tour will explore La Jolla’s coastline, including the former home of Ellen Browning Scripps, plus Shell Beach, the Children’s Pool, Scripps Park, Red Roost, Red Rest, Brockton Villa and a stroll up Cave Street before ending at the Goldfish Point viewing platform. Free. Tours are limited to 20 people. Reserve a spot at info@lajollahistory.org.

• The Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra will hold its 2021-22 Solo Competition at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The winning musicians from previous rounds will perform in a recital. Free. mmyo.org

• Adventures by the Book presents “Gone but Thankful: A Fireside Virtual Adventure” at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, online. The event will feature author and triple amputee Linda Olson discussing her memoir. $5; book purchase available. adventuresbythebook.com/event/linda-olson

• BFree Studio presents the exhibit “Ocean: Above and Below” beginning Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The “Above” portion of the show is composed of Diane Feuerstein’s paintings of beach scenes around La Jolla’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Hawaii. The “Below” portion is composed of artist Andrea Leavitt’s large oil paintings inspired by La Jolla tide pools and underwater animals at the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Oceanography and the National Aquarium in Baltimore. Free. bfreestudio.net

• The Qualcomm Institute presents “Capital Glitch: Arab Cyborg Turns to D.C.” through Friday, Dec. 3, at Gallery QI in Atkinson Hall at UC San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. The digital art exhibition by Laila Shereen Sakr, also known as VJ Um Amel, is a three-act installation that invites participants to reflect on the events leading up to and during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. An online streaming option also is available. Free. galleryqi.ucsd.edu/capital-glitch

• The La Jolla Playhouse presents “to the yellow house” through Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play by Kimber Lee explores the early career of Vincent van Gogh. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library in La Jolla presents “Landmarks: 40 Years of the Stuart Collection” through Friday, Dec. 31. The collection at UC San Diego began with Niki de Saint Phalle’s 1983 “Sun God” (pictured). (Philipp Scholz Ritterman)

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Landmarks: 40 Years of the Stuart Collection” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit highlights the range of artists and works in the Stuart Collection at UC San Diego in honor of the collection’s 40th anniversary. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “West Coast Paintings” through Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibition features recent works by Los Angeles-based painter Mara De Luca. Free. quintgallery.com

Galas & events

• March of Dimes San Diego presents its annual Signature Gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, online. The event will recognize several medical professionals for their dedication to and leadership in maternal and infant health, as well as 2021 Ambassador Family Matt and Lisa Bresnahan of La Jolla. Free. Donations will be accepted and sponsorships are available. marchofdimes.org/events/sandiego

• Warwick’s bookstore will host an open house celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The event will mark Warwick’s 125th anniversary with live music, giveaways, book recommendations from authors and publishers and a champagne toast at 1:25 p.m. Free. warwicks.com/event/open-house-2021

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆