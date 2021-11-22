Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch’s train rides return, tree lighting Dec. 4

Christmas time is somehow already here and the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch is ready with a slew of holiday activities to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

The Village’s tree lighting event is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 from 5-7:30 p.m. Snap complimentary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy fresh-baked cookies accompanied by a cup of cocoa.

The Village’s popular holiday train rides will also return for the season. Hop on the train on these weekend days:



Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Complimentary photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be offered on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m.