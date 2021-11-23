Celebrate Shop Small Saturday, tree lighting at One Paseo on Nov. 27

One Paseo kicks off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 27 with Shop Small Saturday, their annual Tree Lighting and the start of their holiday toy drive.

One Paseo’s collection of shops are great places to shop for gifts for everyone on your list, while supporting local businesses.

The 5 p.m. lighting of the 30-foot tall Christmas tree will feature a gospel choir performance, treats from some of One Paseo’s sweetest eateries and snow cascading from the rooftops, not to mention some special guests. The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m.

One Paseo will again be sharing in the holiday spirit by partnering with Home Start for a holiday toy drive. The local non-profit is committed to helping the most underserved and vulnerable in the San Diego community.

The One Paseo trolley has turned into a gifting sleigh for donations from Home Start.

(Haley Hill)

People can donate new, unwrapped toys children of all ages from Nov. 27 to Dec. 13 at the “gifting sleigh”, a decked out One Paseo trolley. The sleigh will be stationed in front of Parakeet Cafe. Donations of wrapping supplies are also a great addition.