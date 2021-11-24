Once Upon a Frame to host solo show featuring painter Brady Willmott

Once Upon a Frame, a custom framing business and gallery space dedicated to bringing together local North County artists and San Diego residents, invites all to Face First, a solo show featuring painter Brady Willmott. Willmott’s pop surrealism is in dialogue not only with well-known movements like High Renaissance and Surrealism but also 1980s skateboard and New School tattoo styles of art.

Jackalopes, rubber duckies, and even his childhood television make guest appearances in edgy compositions where technical virtuosity is paired with a heavy dose of humor. Dive in, his paintings say, but don’t take it all too seriously. Like Willmott’s work, Once Upon a Frame invites you to come, experience this small and welcoming corner of the North County arts community, and not take it all too seriously. Generous sponsors Tobin James Wine and Duckfoot Brewing Company will lighten the atmosphere with libations. Cheese and crackers for the kids and the dogs.

The event will be held Friday, Dec. 3, from 5-9 p.m. Once Upon a Frame is located at 132 E. Cliff St., Solana Beach, 92075.

For more information, visit onceuponaframe.com and concussiongallery.com.