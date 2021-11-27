Sacred Arts of Tibet Tour runs Dec. 1-12 at several North County locations

The Gaden Shartse Cultural Foundation recently announced that a group of Tibetan Buddhist monks from the Gaden Shartse Norling Monastery in southern India are returning to North County, San Diego. For more than 20 years, the monks have been visiting the area and this year will host several events from Dec. 1-12, including the construction of two sand mandalas in Solana Beach and Carlsbad.

The public is invited to watch this beautiful, meditative process and participate in several other healing arts ceremonies taking place in locations including Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of San Dieguito in Solana Beach, PHES Gallery in Carlsbad, CommuniTea Yoga and Meditation in Oceanside, and the California Center of Creative Renewal in Encinitas.

All proceeds benefit the Monks of Gaden Shartse and their monastery in southern India, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. To learn more about the monks’ programs and tour offerings, visit sacredartsoftibettour.org. Members of the community can also schedule private healings and blessings for their homes and businesses. Call (760) 815-2229 to schedule an appointment.