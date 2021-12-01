Holiday happenings in Del Mar

North Pole by the Sea

On Sunday, Dec. 5 from 3-5 p.m., enjoy family-friendly festivities throughout the Del Mar Village North Pole Loop including writing letters to Santa, story time at Sandcastle Tales at 4 p.m., and holiday music, drink specials for adults at L’Auberge Del Mar, and holiday characters. The afternoon will end with a holiday tree lighting with hot chocolate for kids and a special appearance by Santa in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar at 5 p.m.

Holiday with a View at Viewpoint Brewing Co.

On Tuesday, Dec. 7 Viewpoint Brewing Co. will be donating 10% of the day’s sales to the Del Mar Village Association. Stop in for a meal or a brew with a view at 2201 San Dieguito Drive, Suite D.

Celebrations at L’Auberge Del Mar

L’Auberge Del Mar has a full lineup of holiday events:



Christmas cookie decorating, Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18; 1 to 2 p.m. Complimentary for guests and $15 for locals.

Brunch with Santa, Sunday, Dec. 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mr. Claus will make a special appearance at Adelaide for Sunday brunch.

Ugly Sweater Yappy Hour, Sunday, Dec. 19, 3 to 5 p.m. Break out your ugliest sweater for both you and your fur baby for this event with specialty pup-spired cocktails and yummy bites for dogs and their humans.

Gingerbread house decorating class, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 3 to 5 p.m. $50 per house.



The hotel will also host Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Brunch. Visit laubergedelmar.com for more information and to make reservations.

Snow N Glow at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

This winter the Del Mar Fairgrounds will be transformed into the Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, featuring a snow tubing and play area with fresh snow daily and one million glowing lights. There are even private igloos available to rent.

The Holidays in Your Car event is back with a 1.5-mile drive-through display of LED lights, holograms and lasers. A walkthrough experience is also available. Snow N Glow will run Saturday, Dec. 4 to Thursday, Jan. 2, 4 to 10 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit snownglow.com/delmar

Toys for Tots Donation

Through Friday, Dec. 17, bring new, unwrapped toys for all ages to Jim Coleman State Farm Insurance Agency to bring holiday cheer to children whose caregivers aren’t able to purchase gifts themselves. For more information about the Marine Toys for Tots program, visit toysfortots.com. Coleman State Farm Insurance is located at 1011 Camino Del Mar #116.

Free holiday parking

The City of Del Mar will offer free parking in downtown Del Mar for customers throughout the holiday season. The all-day parking gift from the city will be offered:

Friday, Dec. 3, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 10, 5 p.m. to Monday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 17, 5 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 1, 9 a.m.

Del Mar Village Holiday Dollars

Del Mar Village Dollars is a community eGift card that keeps local spending local. Processing fees on gift card purchases will be waived and purchasers will receive bonus dollars on certain denominations while supplies last. Gift cards can be purchased for self-use or as a gift for the holidays and can be redeemed at any of the 35+ participating locally-owned Del Mar Village restaurants, retailers and service providers. Visit visitdelmarvillage.com for more information.

