Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• UC San Diego’s Division of Biological Sciences presents “A Deep Look into COVID-19: Adapting to a COVID World” at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, online. The event will feature UCSD professors discussing the latest research for treatments, the future of the pandemic and more. Free. bit.ly/deeplookdec

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Yiddish for Life” at 7 p.m. Thursdays beginning Dec. 2 at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. The six-session course for beginners will teach how to read and pronounce Yiddish, its various dialects and more. $25 per class; $125 for all six classes. bit.ly/yiddishforlife

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library and Warwick’s bookstore present illustrator Robin Preiss Glasser and a City Ballet of San Diego ballerina at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7555 Draper Ave., La Jolla. Copies of “Grand Jete and Me,” illustrated by Preiss Glasser, will be available, and the ballerina will speak and pose for photos. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

Arts & culture

• Warwick’s bookstore and Flatiron Books present actor Michael J. Fox at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, online. Fox will discuss his memoir, “No Time Like the Future,” with journalist Willie Geist. Free. warwicks.com/event/fox-2021

• Local author and artist Peggy Hinaekian will speak about her book “The Girl from Cairo — A Memoir” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Hinaekian’s other books, “Of Julia and Men” and “Collection of Short Stories and Essays — Of Humans and Animals,” also will be on display. Free.

• R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents a reception for its new exhibit, “Seeing Things,” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The show, featuring new paintings, sculptures and mixed media works by gallery artists, runs through Friday, Dec. 31. Free. rbstevensongallery.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and La Jolla Art Association present “Some Place in Time” beginning Saturday, Dec. 4, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. An artists reception will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The exhibit, which features a mix of media from artists Ann Chaitin, Virginia Howlett, Dana Levine, Gwen Nobil, Sherry Roper, John Valois and Laura Wheeler, runs through Saturday, Jan. 29. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Romance & Serenade” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The chamber music concert will feature the works of German composers Johannes Brahms and Robert Kahn performed by Michael Yoshimi on clarinet, Stella Ye Lin Cho on cello and Sung Chang on piano. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• The San Diego Memoir Writers Association presents the seventh annual Memoir Showcase at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event will feature readings of 10 pieces along the theme of “But I’m Still Here.” $33. ljms.org/events/memoir-showcase

• American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic presents the Israel Philharmonic string quartet at its inaugural San Diego gala at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The concert is part of a seven-city series featuring Israel Philharmonic concertmaster David Radzynski, violinist Polina Yehudin, violist Yoni Gertner and principal cellist Haran Meltzer. $20 and up. ljms.org/events

• Adventures by the Book presents “In Polite Company: A Fireside Virtual Adventure” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, online. The event will feature debut novelist Gervais Hagerty. $5 and up. bit.ly/ABBPolite

Vanguard Culture will present “Our Earth” on Thursday, Dec. 9, online. (Courtesy of Vanguard Culture)

• Vanguard Culture presents “Our Earth” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, online. The fourth installment of the nonprofit’s “The History of Joy” series will feature cinematic performances inspired by real-life stories of struggle, beauty and triumph. $15. bit.ly/joyourearth

• The Comedy Store in La Jolla presents Jay Pharoah at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at 916 Pearl St. The comedian, musician and TV and film performer will do four additional shows through Sunday, Dec. 12. $30. thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Paco Tolson plays Vincent van Gogh in “to the yellow house” at the La Jolla Playhouse. (Rich Soublet II)

• The La Jolla Playhouse presents “to the yellow house” through Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. The play by Kimber Lee explores the early career of famed artist Vincent van Gogh. $25 and up. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “Landmarks: 40 Years of the Stuart Collection” through Friday, Dec. 31, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit highlights the range of artists and works in the Stuart Collection at UC San Diego in honor of the collection’s 40th anniversary. Free. ljathenaeum.org

• Quint Gallery presents the exhibit “West Coast Paintings” through Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The solo exhibition features recent works by Los Angeles-based painter Mara De Luca. Free. quintgallery.com

Galas & events

• Project Edeline presents a virtual art walk fundraiser at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, online. Proceeds from the event, which will feature an auction of several art pieces, will benefit the La Jolla-based nonprofit’s school in Haiti. Free to view. bit.ly/Edeline2021

• St. Germaine Children’s Charity presents its annual fundraiser, the “Silver Tea,” on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at The Lot La Jolla, 7611 Fay Ave. The event will be broken into an afternoon soiree from 1 to 3 p.m. and an evening cocktail party from 6 to 8 p.m., both with a “Roaring ‘20s” theme and featuring different entertainment. $125 for the afternoon, $150 for the evening or $200 for both. stgermainechildrenscharity.org

