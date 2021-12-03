Jim Coleman State Farm Insurance Agency in Del Mar once again a drop-off station for ‘Toys for Tots’ campaign

For its 22nd holiday season, the Jim Coleman State Farm Insurance Agency in Del Mar is an official drop-off station for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s “Toys for Tots” campaign.

All are encouraged to help make the holidays brighter for San Diego area families by dropping off new, unwrapped children’s toys and bikes at the Coleman office at 1011 Camino Del Mar, in downtown Del Mar.

The office is open to accept holiday donations from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday now through Dec. 16.

So please join in the fun and help spread the holiday spirit to San Diego area families.

Call (858) 755-6794 with any questions.