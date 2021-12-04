Toy Drive Youth Golf Clinic to be held in Del Mar Dec.12

Youth Golf Alliance, a student-led organization that promotes the game of golf, will host a holiday toy drive youth golf clinic on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at Del Mar Golf Center. The clinic is free of charge and open to the public. New, unopened holiday toys are greatly appreciated for the benefit of the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. This unique charity event aims to bring joy to the less fortunate children during the holiday season.

Founded in 2019 by varsity golf team members from Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School, Youth Golf Alliance (YGA) now consists of numerous members from 10 local high schools. Using golf as a channel, YGA wishes to give back to the community, raise the awareness of needs for underprivileged groups, and make an impact together. With the generous support of Del Mar Golf Center, the format of the clinic will include one-on-one coaching on full swing, putting, and other basic golf skills. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the clinic does not allow walk-ins and will be limited to the first 12 registrants. Students from grades 3 to 9 are encouraged to sign up at youthgolfalliance.weebly.com/events.html.

All participants will receive free Callaway golf hats, generously donated by Future Champions Golf. Del Mar Golf Center is located at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, 92014. For questions about this event or organization, visit youthgolfalliance.weebly.com or contact Youth Golf Alliance President Spencer Zhang at youthgolfalliance@gmail.com. Feel free to email to arrange a monetary donation or a drop-off for the toys.