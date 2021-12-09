‘Ugly Sweater Party’ to be held Dec. 12 at Pacifica Del Mar

An “Ugly Sweater Party” will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Pacifica Del Mar in the Del Mar Plaza (1555 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014). Gather at Pacifica Del Mar for a festive evening. Arrive dressed in your ugly sweater best and enjoy an all-night happy hour, a DJ, dancing and prizes for sweaters.