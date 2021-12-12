Solana Beach Schools Foundation to host Holiday Lights Tour on Dec. 17

The Solana Beach Schools Foundation will host a festive Holiday Lights Tour on Friday, Dec. 17 to benefit enrichment programs at Solana Vista and Skyline Schools. The tour held from 5-7 p.m. includes an amazing lineup of 17 festive homes for the community to enjoy as they drive past.

Map pick up for the tour is at Solana Vista Elementary School from 5-7 p.m. The Holiday Lights Tour map donations start at $20 and for any donation $40 and above you will receive a large bag of Craft Corn to snack on along the drive.

All of the funds raised go to support Discover Labs this year at both Solana Vista and Skyline. As part of the event, the foundation has also partnered with the Child Development Center’s sister schools in Southeast San Diego, Logan Heights, and Barrio Logan for a toy drive. Please consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy for kids aged 5-13 (valued at $15-$25). All toys collected at the drive-through will be delivered to students at the foundation’s sister schools the week before winter break.

