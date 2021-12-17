Del Mar Foundation presents ‘Nefesh Mountain: Bluegrass with a Jewish Perspective’

In its first Bluegrass and Beyond concert since the pandemic, Del Mar Foundation will present Nefesh Mountain at Town Hall on Jan. 7, 2022.

Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff, both native New Yorkers with a lifelong affinity for bluegrass, founded Nefesh Mountain in 2014, finding “the perfect landscape for truthful storytelling” in bluegrass music. Through the years, Nefesh Mountain has built a devoted following on the strength of that storytelling and their spirited live show. Betty Wheeler, DMF president noted: “If you’re a bluegrass fan, you’ve no doubt heard some of the gospel songs that are a core part of traditional bluegrass repertoire. With Nefesh Mountain, bluegrass music is shaped by Jewish heritage in a way that simultaneously expands and honors the bluegrass tradition.”

Tickets are available in advance only, and proof of vaccination is required: delmarfoundation.org