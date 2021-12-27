Del Mar artists featured in Oceanside Museum of Art’s biennial exhibition

Two Del Mar artists were featured in the Oceanside Museum of Art’s 2022 Artist Alliance Biennial, now on display at the museum.

The exhibition includes 61 pieces of art from more than 60 different artists, according to the museum, including Del Mar artist Anne Phillips’ “Ascent in Yellow.”

In addition to her artwork, Phillips has also worked in branding. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the networking she did in connection to her work with entrepreneurs dried up and she turned to her art. She said in an interview that she loves starting her work from black and white photographs.

“I can kind of reimagine with different colors,” she said.

“The Green Bird Vase” by Leonard Ozerkis, another Del Mar artist, is also part of the exhibition.

Alessandra Moctezuma selected the artwork for the exhibition from more than 900 submissions.

“As a curator and professor of art, I really enjoyed seeing the variety of approaches, unique concepts, media manipulation, and attention to craftsmanship,” Moctezuma said in a statement.

Katie Dolgov, director of exhibitions and collections at the Oceanside Museum of Art, said the exhibition has “the best work of our artist members.”

Membership in the Artist Alliance is available to the museum’s members.

“It is a group of more than 300 practicing artists of every level, from beginning to professional, offering opportunities for visibility, growth and networking throughout the region,” Dolgov said.

She added that this year’s Artist Alliance Biennial “is one anyone can go into and enjoy.”

“It really is showcasing some incredible talent, really a diverse selection of materials and styles and ways of creating art,” Dolgov said. “We have every kind of artwork you can imagine — drawing, painting, ceramic, video art, wood, all different kinds of sculpture. It is kind of like a visual feast every year.”

The 2022 Artist Alliance Biennial Exhibition will be on display at the Oceanside Museum of Art through May 1. The museum is located at 704 Pier View Way. For more information, visit oma-online.org.