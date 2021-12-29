Batiquitos Lagoon to hold ‘Whales off our Coast’ presentation

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. titled “Whales off our Coast.”

This free, family event is a fun way for adults and children to learn about the whales that migrate south and north off the local coast each winter. Meet at the picnic tables outside of the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad.

For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.