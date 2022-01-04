Jamestown Revival to play at Belly Up

The Texas-based duo Jamestown Revival will be performing at the Belly Up in Solana Beach on Jan. 17-18, promoting their new album “Young Man.”

“California in general, San Diego, is beautiful,” said Zach Chance, adding that the band last played at the Belly Up shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic. “We lived in L.A. for a while. I think we also just enjoy the chance to get to the West Coast.”

“Young Man,” recorded in Fort Worth, Texas, with producer Robert Ellis, is the band’s first project without electric guitars, according to a news release. The emphasis is more on the songwriting, harmony and fingerpicking.

Chance started the band with Jonathan Clay about 20 years ago when they were about 15 years old.

“I don’t think we’d be too proud to play those songs we wrote when we were 15 now,” Chance said. “But I think creating together at that age, learning to sing together, we would go play for whoever we could. I think all that just helps in the shared cadence in the way we can harmonize together and feel comfortable creating around each other. It’s our shared story, this band.”

He added that the pandemic has been tough, with fewer opportunities to perform live over the past two years.

“We were able to really focus on writing and recording stuff, but that was a big hit to our routine of being able to play shows and gather in a room with people and have a shared experience,” Chance said.

The last song on the album, “Working on Love,” was released in December when East Coast tour dates were announced.

“The love we have in our lives for partners, family, and friends isn’t something that we can just set and forget,” Clay and Chance said in a statement. “Working on love is like plowing the field, watering the soil, and pruning the tree. To love unconditionally is a lifelong journey.”

Going forward, Chance said that Jamestown Revival will “just keep trying to find songs that move us and find ways to keep it interesting.”

After Solana Beach, Jamestown Revival has a few more California dates before heading through the Midwest and East Coast.

Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave. in Solana Beach. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the performance begins at 8 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit bellyup.com.