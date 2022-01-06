Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library offers art classes beginning Monday, Jan. 10, both online and in person at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The winter session runs through March and includes classes in painting, drawing and mixed media. For prices and information, visit ljathenaeum.org.

• Law firm Meyers Nave presents a webinar for private sector and nonprofit employers at noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, and one for public entity employers at noon Thursday, Jan. 13. Employment law attorneys will provide advice on how to comply with new requirements for California employers in 2022. Free. meyersnave.com/webinars

• The Greater San Diego Association of Realtors presents its annual New Laws and Industry Outlook event from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel, 10950 N. Torrey Pines Road. Area real estate professionals and government policymakers will speak about recently enacted laws, legislative proposals and other issues shaping the industry in the new year. $49 (breakfast included). sdar.com/newlaws

• The Pen to Paper writing class resumes at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Masks are required. Free. (858) 552-1657

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents Yiddish classes and activities beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, online. Classes and activities for beginning, intermediate and advanced levels will be held at various times through Thursday, March 10. $20 and up. yaaana.org/yiddish-classes

Families & children

The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Seaside Storytime at Scripps Park” on Wednesdays at La Jolla Cove. (Courtesy of La Jolla/Riford Library )

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Seaside Storytime at Scripps Park” at 4 p.m. Wednesdays on the lawn at Scripps Park at La Jolla Cove. The recurring event features stories, songs and activities such as bubble play or kite flying. Free. grahamk@sandiego.gov

Health & fitness

• Buddhi Yoga presents “Dreams and Goals for Moms and Daughters with Erica Rood” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at 7843 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The class is designed for girls ages 8-12 and their mothers to improve bonding and self-awareness. $49. buddhiyogalj.com/events

• The La Jolla Cove Bridge Club presents “Free Breathing & Pain Relief” at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 1160 Coast Blvd. Jaruska Solyova will lead the wellness workshop. Free; reservations required. solyoga@yahoo.com

Arts & culture

• D.G. Wills Books presents Cappy McGarr at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. McGarr will discuss his new book, “The Man Who Made Mark Twain Famous,” his memoirs of his involvement in national politics with stories from the past two decades-plus of winners of the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• San Diego New Music and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library present the return of the “SoundOn Festival” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6-8 at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The series will feature San Diego New Music ensemble-in-residence Noise with a program highlighting an internationally diverse lineup of composers. $27 for one concert or $75 for the series ($22 and $60 for Athenaeum members). ljathenaeum.org/sound-on

John Tessmer will perform with others during the La Jolla Theatre Ensemble’s presentation of plays and more on Saturday, Jan. 8, and Monday, Jan. 10, at the La Jolla/Riford Library. (Courtesy of John Tessmer)

• The La Jolla Theatre Ensemble presents “Deal Me In” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, and 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The event will feature a staged reading of plays and more. The Jan. 8 performance will be followed by a discussion with the cast and La Jolla filmmaker Mitzi Mayer. Free; $10 suggested donation. tessmerjc@yahoo.com

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Virtuoso Masterpieces” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program for piano and string quartet will feature music by Mozart, Rossini and Beethoven played by Jessica Guideri and Chiai Tajima on violin, Erik Rynearson on viola, Michael Kaufman on cello, Geoff Osika on double bass and Victor Shlyakhtenko on piano. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• Warwick’s bookstore presents authors James Patterson and Mike Lupica at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, online. Patterson and Lupica will discuss their new book, “The Horsewoman,” with author Elizabeth Letts. $28 and up (includes book copy). warwicks.com/event/horsewoman-2022

• The San Diego Symphony presents “Spanish Guitar, Italian Guitar” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The event will feature a performance by guest artist and Grammy Award winner Jason Vieaux. $50 and up. sandiegosymphony.org

• D.G. Wills books presents paleontologist David Archibald at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at 7461 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The San Diego State University professor will discuss his book “Charles Darwin.” Free. dgwillsbooks.com

• The La Jolla Community Center and the La Jolla Art Association present “Some Place in Time” through Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The exhibit features a mix of media from artists Ann Chaitin, Virginia Howlett, Dana Levine, Gwen Nobil, Sherry Roper, John Valois and Laura Wheeler. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org

• BFree Studio presents “Pop Icon” at 7857 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features artists Tony Concep, Cicsco, Shlome J. Hayun, Artlord, Bourn Rich and Sey. The studio has not set an end date for the exhibit. Free. bfreestudio.net

