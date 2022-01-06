Used bicycles collected Jan. 8 across county for kids in need

Share
Bike riders in Bonita
(Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
Gently used bicycles will be collected Saturday, Jan. 8, for kids in need at five area Trek Bicycle store locations as part of a bike drive organized by the San Diego chapter of nonprofit Free Bikes 4 Kidz along with the San Diego Bike Coalition.

The bikes will be refurbished by volunteers and given to local youths whose families cannot afford to buy a new bicycle. The bikes will be distributed throughout San Diego with the help of partner organizations, including Outdoor Outreach and the Kiwanis Club of Southeastern San Diego. The nonprofits are hoping to give out more than 1,000 donated bicycles this year.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz, a nationwide nonprofit, has given away more than 100,000 bicycles since it began in 2008. The idea is to provide kids with a bike who couldn’t otherwise afford one, so they can get exercise and fight childhood diabetes while at the same time reducing the number of unwanted bikes that end up in landfills. San Diego’s chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz formed last September.

“Every child, every smile is a story. We all remember our first bike, but millions of kids will never have that memory. We are trying to change that,” said Terry Esau, founder of Free Bikes 4 Kidz.

Donations of bicycles will be accepted at these Trek Bicycle store locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 8:

Bonita: 3901 Bonita Road.

Kearny Mesa: 4240 Kearny Mesa Road, Suite 108.

La Mesa: 8495 Fletcher Parkway.

San Marcos: 1617 Capalina Road, Unit B.

Solana Beach: 124 N. Rios Ave.

Visit https://fb4ksandiego.org.

Linda McIntosh

Linda McIntosh used to lead a double life as a technical writer for an engineering company and a feature writer for the Chicago Tribune. Since joining the U-T in 2002, she has focused on writing North County community features and calendars. She also covers community news at Camp Pendleton. Linda has a master’s degree in English from the University of Chicago.

