Events

North Coast Rep to present zany musical ‘Desperate Measures’

Rusty Ferracane, Elijah Rock, Jo Garcia-Reger, Michael Louis Cusimano, Samantha Duval and Rudy Martinez
(Aaron Rumley)
North Coast Repertory Theatre gallops into the New Year with a witty, wild musical comedy that takes Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure and shakes it up. Set in the Wild West, this is a rollicking romantic musical that manages to address law and order, justice and hypocrisy. Loaded with laughs and toe-tapping music, Desperate Measures inspired The New York Times to brand it “…wonderful, delightful…such a hoot!”

Desperate Measures performs live on stage from Jan. 12-Feb. 6. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075. Call 858-481-1055, or visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

EventsTheatreArts & Entertainment

