Speaker at Del Mar Garden Club event to discuss ways to effectively manage rats

Most people have experienced problems with rats. The Del Mar Garden Club wants to help with this ongoing issue.

On Thursday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. a speaker from the University of California Cooperative Extension in Inane, Niamh Quinn, Ph.D., will discuss “Urban Rat Best Management Practices.” There are ways to effectively manage rats. This presentation, which she gave recently to Master Gardeners, was a huge hit, and now the Del Mar Garden Club is going to share this with its community.

Mark your calendars: Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Please email Delmargardenclub@gmail.com to request the link.

All are welcome and this is a free community outreach.

Quinn is the new University of California Cooperative Extension Area vertebrate pest advisor, based at UC ANR South Coast Research and Extension Center in Irvine. Her focus is directed on the coordination of Cooperative Extension programming regarding human-wildlife conflicts, particularly within the residential and industrial areas in Southern California. She earned a BS in zoology and PhD in small mammal ecology, both from National University of Ireland, Galway.