Eric Proul Blood Drive to be held Jan. 19 with San Diego Blood Bank

Local resident Eric Proul was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last fall which requires regular platelets and red blood transfusions. He is grateful to the blood donors who keep him healthy while waiting for a stem cell transplant.

An Eric Proul Blood Drive will be hosted by MHaus with the San Diego Blood Bank on Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1234 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, 92014, parking lot. Schedule an appointment at www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/72335 or call the San Diego Blood Bank at (800) 469-7322.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

Photo identification required. Please call (800) 469-7322 or visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org for more information.

San Diego Blood Bank is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization.