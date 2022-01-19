Yoga, wine pair up at Carruth Cellars on Jan. 29

Solana Beach’s Carruth Cellars will host a “Vinyasa and Vino” event on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The all-levels, 60-minute vinyasa flow class will be led by Carruth’s own Alyssa Olsen followed by a glass of your favorite Carruth wine.

Olsen started practicing yoga in 2017 as a way to balance out her triathlon training. A certified registered yoga teacher instructor, she teaches yoga classes in person and virtually for studios on both the east and west coasts. Olsen’s intention is to help people explore how to move their own bodies and find their own uniqueness in their practice.

Participants are required to bring their own yoga mats.

Purchase tickets at carruthcellars.com. Carruth is located at 118 S. Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach.

