Bestselling author Jan Moran to speak at multi-author Book Bingo event

USA Today bestselling author and new Rancho Santa Fe resident Jan Moran will speak at the Carlsbad City Library on Jan. 29 in a multi-author Book Bingo event organized by Adventures by the Books and Novel Network. She will sign copies of Seabreeze Wedding, a USA Today bestseller and one of the latest novels in her Summer Beach series, a contemporary fiction series set in Southern California and inspired by San Diego beach communities.

The Book Bingo event takes place at the Carlsbad City Library, located at 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad, 92011, from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, and books will be available for sale. Registration is not required, but seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis only. For more information, call the Carlsbad City Library at 760-602-2049 or visit adventuresbythebook.com/event/bingo-january-29-carlsbad

Moran has been published through St. Martin’s Press, Goldmann (Penguin Random), and more than a dozen publishers in Europe. She is known from her beach books in the Summer Beach and Coral Cottage series and for her historical family sagas, including Hepburn’s Necklace and The Chocolatier, which are book club favorites. For more information on Moran’s books, visit her website at www.janmoran.com.