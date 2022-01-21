Grammy Award-winning 123 Andrés to perform Feb. 12 at The Conrad in La Jolla

It’s time for families to learn and move together in Spanish and English on Saturday, Feb. 12, when Andrés and Christina, the Latin Grammy Award-winning music duo 123 Andrés, take over The JAI at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

123 Andrés (pronounced uno, dos, tres Andrés) have been called “A rock star for little language learners” by Billboard magazine. They’ve performed for audiences across the United States and in Puerto Rico, Panama, Mexico, and Colombia, getting kids and families excited with an eclectic mix of sounds from all corners of Latin America. The husband-wife duo fuse folk-based rhythms like Vallenato and Champeta with upbeat pop, creating a winning combination for listeners of any age, featuring first-class musicianship and rich instrumentation. (Latin Grammy winner for Best Children’s Album, and three-time nominee.)

Andrés grew up in Bogotá, Colombia, and learned how to play the guitar from his father at an early age. He had his first studio experience at age 8, and from there he went on to earn a doctorate in music and won the National Composition Contest in Colombia for one of his early songs. Christina grew up in the midwest in a Spanish-speaking immigrant family from Colombia. Her love for the stage started when her mom signed her up for theater and dance as a child. After college she worked in the classroom as a public school teacher, and received a master’s in education. When she joined 123 Andrés, she found her calling teaching through music.

123 Andrés will perform two shows at The JAI, a fun space perfect for dancing and jumping around, on Saturday, Feb.12, at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Masks are required for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, and proof of vaccination or negative test for all attendees 12 years or older.

For more information and tickets, visit ljms.org/events/123-andres