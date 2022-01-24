Diesel bookstore hosts author of “Nom Nom Paleo” on Feb. 5

Diesel bookstore in Del Mar Highlands Town Center will host an in-person event on Saturday, Feb. 5 with author Michelle Tam to discuss and sign her new book “Nom Nom Paleo: Let’s Go.” The 3 p.m. event is free to attend.

Author Michelle Tam (Henry Fong)

Tam, dubbed “the Martha Stewart of Paleo” by the New York Times, majored in nutrition and food science in college and uses her knowledge of herbs, spices and healthy fusion cooking to create plant-based, keto-friendly and Whole30-compatible dishes.

All the recipes in the cookbook are inspired by a flavor-first mindset that honors the ingredients and culinary traditions of many different cultures, including her mother’s home-style Cantonese dishes that she grew up with.

Completed during the pandemic, the recipes in “Nom Nom Paleo” reflect the dishes that she and her family craved.

Diesel is located at 12843 El Camino Real, suite 104. Masks will be required to attend. For more information, visit dieselbookstore.com/del-mar-0

