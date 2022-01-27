Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events.

Lectures & learning

• The UC San Diego Archaeology Colloquium Series presents “Socioenvironmental Determinants of Health in Bronze Age Northwest China” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, online. Elizabeth Berger, assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology at UC Riverside, will speak. Free. bit.ly/UCSDArchJan

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Teen Open Mic Night at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at 7555 Draper Ave. Teenagers in grades eight to 12 are invited to perform or attend. A piano is provided; other instruments are bring-your-own. Pizza is included. Free. lajollalibrary.org

Arts & culture

Tasende Gallery in La Jolla will present the exhibition “Jose Luis Cuevas” beginning Friday, Jan. 28. (Courtesy of Tasende Gallery)

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Jose Luis Cuevas” beginning Friday, Jan. 28, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. Fifteen drawings by the artist from 1973 through 1984 will be on view. The exhibit runs through Saturday, March 26. Free. tasendegallery.com

• Warwick’s bookstore, Books & Books, the Miami Book Fair and independent bookstores nationwide present author Isabel Allende at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, online. Allende will discuss her new book, “Violeta.” $28 and up; includes book copy. warwicks.com/event/allende-2022

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents Max Opferkuch and the Zelter String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The clarinet player and the quartet will play works by Brahms and Coleridge-Taylor. The concert is the second of six in the Barbara & William Karatz Chamber Concert Series. $50 for Athenaeum members; $55 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/events

• Humans Rights Watch presents its San Diego Film Festival from Wednesday, Feb. 2, to Tuesday, Feb. 8, online. The festival will feature work from new and established international filmmakers on topics of human rights. $9 general admission; $35 for a festival pass. ff.hrw.org/san-diego

• Adventures by the Book presents “Secrets of the Sprakkar: An Exclusive Virtual Adventure” at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, online. Eliza Reid, first lady of Iceland, will discuss her new book, “Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland’s Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World.” $5 and up. adventuresbythebook.com/event/eliza-reid

The Comedy Store La Jolla will present comedian Steve Treviño at various times Feb. 3-6. (Terry Stewart)

• The Comedy Store La Jolla presents comedian Steve Treviño at various times Thursday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 6, at 916 Pearl St. $25. bit.ly/TrevinoFeb

• The San Diego Symphony presents “The Four Seasons” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The performance will feature guest violinist Elena Urioste and will be conducted by Christopher Dragon. bit.ly/SDSVivaldiFeb

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “First Friday La Jolla Art Walk” at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at various galleries in The Village. Food and entertainment also will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Russian Masterpieces” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature music by Rachmaninoff and Arensky played by violinist Benjamin Hoffman, cellist Taeguk Mun and pianist Hyejin Kim. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Nordic folk group Dreamers’ Circus at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the JAI theater, 7600 Fay Ave. $63 and up; includes a $15 food and beverage voucher. l jms.org/events/dreamers-circus

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center presents the 32nd annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9, online and at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The festival will screen 25 feature films, eight short films and three television series through Sunday, Feb. 20. $12 for JCC members; $15 for non-members. 2022sdijff.eventive.org/welcome

• St. James Gallery by-the-Sea presents the “Three Artists Show” through Wednesday, Feb. 16, with jewelry maker Ann Craig, painter Paula McColl and photographer Edie High Sanchez exhibiting their works for sale at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Free. sjbts.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Sasha Koozel Reibstein: Are You Okay in the Dark?” through Saturday, March 5, at 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features a selection of recent ceramic sculptures by the San Diego-based artist and curator. Free. quintgallery.com

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents “La Jolla Reading Room” through Saturday, March 12, at 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. The exhibit, created by writer Jared Stanley and artist Matthew Hebert, contains sculptures and sound recordings inspired by the Athenaeum’s collection of more than 2,200 artist books as well as the tradition of library reading rooms. Free. ljathenaeum.org

Galas & events

• La Jolla Realtor Jeannie Thompson will hold a food drive from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Wheat & Water, 5737 La Jolla Blvd. Canned items, peanut butter, powdered milk, infant formula and more will be collected and donated to the San Diego Food Bank.

• The Farmers Insurance Open pro golf tournament runs through Saturday, Jan. 29, at Torrey Pines Golf Course, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event is part of the PGA Tour. $75 and up. farmersinsuranceopen.com

• Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa launches its Meet the Makers Series at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. The event will feature a Q&A with the founders of Owl’s Brew and live acoustic music. $50. bit.ly/OwlsBrewJan

Do you have an event — online or in person — that you’d like to see here? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆