Best Bets: A quick guide to online and in-person entertainment and experiences

Lectures & learning

• The Pen to Paper writing class resumes at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the La Jolla/Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. The weekly class is open to writers 18 and older of all experience levels. Masks are required. Free. (858) 552-1657

• The Yiddish Arts and Academics Association of North America presents “Libe un Erotik — Love and Erotic” Yiddish vocabulary class at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at 1128 Wall St., La Jolla. Chocolates and wine are included. No knowledge of Yiddish is required. $15. bit.ly/YAAANAFeb

• La Jolla artist Sharon Hinckley presents a still life in watercolor painting class beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, online. The class continues weekly through Monday, June 6. All levels are welcome. Free. sdcce.edu/emeritus

The La Jolla Community Center will present Joseph Wang discussing wearable body sensors on Tuesday, Feb. 8, online. (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Wearable Sensors on the Body: How These Devices Can Help Manage Disease & Monitor Health Status” at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, online. Joseph Wang will lead the overview of wearable sensors that non-invasively collect health information from a person’s body and provide the information continuously. Free. ljcommunitycenter.org/dss

• The League of Women Voters chapters of San Diego and North County San Diego present “Teaching About Diversity and the Controversy Over Critical Race Theory” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, online. The program will include an overview of the issue by League members and presentations by University of San Diego law professor Roy Brooks and UC Riverside associate education professor Rita Kohli. Free. bit.ly/LWVCRT

Families & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Field Trip: La Jolla Historical Society” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at 780 Prospect St. Youth services librarian Katia Graham will lead the visit, which will feature a tour of Wisteria Cottage and lessons on the history of African Americans in La Jolla. The tour is for children of all ages and their guardians. Free. Registration is required. lajollalibrary.org

Arts & culture

• Adventures by the Book presents “Secrets of the Sprakkar: An Exclusive Virtual Adventure” at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, online. Eliza Reid, first lady of Iceland, will discuss her new book, “Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland’s Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World.” $5 and up. adventuresbythebook.com/event/eliza-reid

• The Comedy Store La Jolla presents comedian Steve Treviño at various times Thursday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 6, at 916 Pearl St. $25. bit.ly/TrevinoFeb

• The San Diego Symphony presents “The Four Seasons” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. The performance will feature guest violinist Elena Urioste and will be conducted by Christopher Dragon. bit.ly/SDSVivaldiFeb

• The UC San Diego Visual Arts Department presents a guest lecture with Christina Fernandez at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, online. Fernandez, a Los Angeles-based photographer, explores her personal connections to L.A. in her works. Free. bit.ly/UCSDFernandez

• The La Jolla Village Merchants Association presents “First Friday La Jolla Art Walk” at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at various galleries in The Village. Food and entertainment will be offered in partnership with local businesses. Free. bit.ly/VMAFirstFriday

• L&G Projects gallery presents “A Corner of a Minute” beginning Friday, Feb. 4, at 7940 Herschel Ave., La Jolla. The exhibition will feature new works by expressionist Sepideh Ilsley through Sunday, April 3. Free. landgprojects.com

• Le Salon de Musiques presents “Russian Masterpieces” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the La Jolla Woman’s Club, 7791 Draper Ave. The program will feature music by Rachmaninoff and Arensky played by violinist Benjamin Hoffman, cellist Taeguk Mun and pianist Hyejin Kim. $95. LeSalondeMusiques.com

• San Diego Repertory Theatre is streaming an encore presentation of a filmed version of Herbert Siguenza’s solo play “A Weekend With Pablo Picasso” through Sunday, Feb. 6. Siguenza’s play premiered at the Rep in 2010. Original stage director Todd Salovey and Tim Powell turned it into a feature-length movie in 2020 that was filmed around San Diego. Siguenza stars as Picasso. “Pay what you can” tickets start at $15. sdrep.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the online series “Mondrian the Modernist” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Feb. 8. The five-part art history lecture, presented by Victoria Martino, commemorates the 150th birthday of late Dutch painter Piet Mondrian. $16 per lecture and $70 for the series for Athenaeum members; $21 and $95 for non-members. bit.ly/AthMondrian

• Humans Rights Watch presents its San Diego Film Festival through Tuesday, Feb. 8, online. The festival features films from new and established international filmmakers on topics of human rights. $9 general admission; $35 for a festival pass. ff.hrw.org/san-diego

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Rebecca Sacks at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, online. Sacks will discuss her debut novel, “City of a Thousand Gates,” with author Vu Tran. Free. warwicks.com/event/sacks-2022

• The La Jolla Music Society presents Nordic folk group Dreamers’ Circus at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at The JAI theater, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $63 and up; includes a $15 food and beverage voucher. ljms.org/events/dreamers-circus

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center presents the 32nd annual San Diego International Jewish Film Festival beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9, online and at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. The festival will screen 25 feature films, eight short films and three television series through Sunday, Feb. 20. $12 for JCC members; $15 for non-members. 2022sdijff.eventive.org/welcome

• La Jolla-based Musica Vivace presents “Self-Reflection” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. The inaugural season begins with Ling Ju Lai playing Bach’s “Goldberg Variations.” $30. musicavivace.org/events

• St. James Gallery by-the-Sea presents the “Three Artists Show” through Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. Jewelry maker Ann Craig, painter Paula McColl and photographer Edie High Sanchez will exhibit their works for sale. Free. sjbts.org

• Quint Gallery presents “Sasha Koozel Reibstein: Are You Okay in the Dark?” through Saturday, March 5, at 7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. The exhibit features recent ceramic sculptures by Reibstein, a San Diego-based artist and curator. Free. quintgallery.com

• Tasende Gallery presents the exhibition “Jose Luis Cuevas” through Saturday, March 26, at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. Fifteen drawings by the artist from 1973 through 1984 will be on view. Free. tasendegallery.com

Galas & events

• Be Boutique will host a fundraiser for the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7910 Ivanhoe Ave., La Jolla. The event will include beverages, raffle prizes for those who wear some red and more. beboutiquesd.com

Gelson’s will present “An Online Tasting with Daou” on Thursday, Feb. 10. (Courtesy of Gelson’s)

• Gelson’s supermarket presents “An Online Tasting with Daou” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. The event will feature Daou wines paired with a Gelson’s premium cheese and charcuterie plate. The wines are $21.99 and $54.99; the cheese plate is $24.99. All are available for pickup Feb. 9-10 from Gelson’s markets in Pacific Beach, Del Mar and Carlsbad. bit.ly/GelsonsDaou

