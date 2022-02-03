Valentine’s flower cart pops up at One Paseo
Posie’s Floral Co. will have a flower pop-up at Carmel Valley’s One Paseo from Feb. 9-14. Posie’s specializes in creating unique and beautiful bouquets of blooms that will brighten anyone’s day, making for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift. The pop-up, inside a vintage pink trailer, will be located near the koi pond in One Paseo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
One Paseo is located at 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley, 92130.
