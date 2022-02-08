Culture Brewing anniversary celebration on Feb. 19

Solana Beach’s Culture Brewing will celebrate its nine-year anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 12-6 p.m.

The event will feature 26 beers on tap including two slushy beers, food provided by Pie & Mighty and Partypop Popcorn, a vintage camper photo booth and anniversary gear such as glassware, t-shirts and trucker hats designed exclusively for Solana Beach. The celebration will include the limited release anniversary beer, an imperial sour ale brewed with raspberries and dark cherries.

Everything will be available for purchase the day of at the tasting room, located at 111 S Cedros Ave Suite 200. For more information, visit www.culturebrewingco.com/solana-beach

