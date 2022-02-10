Rudy’s to host memorial fundraiser for Solana Beach family on Feb. 16

Rudy’s Taco Shop in Solana Beach will host a memorial fundraiser all day on Wednesday, Feb 16 to support the local Ceballos family, who recently lost husband and father of six Vincent Ceballos.

Rudy’s will donate 50% of all dine-in proceeds on that day directly to the family when “Ceballos Family Fund” is mentioned at check out.

Rudy’s Taco Shop is located at 524 Stevens Avenue in Solana Beach.