Rudy’s to host memorial fundraiser for Solana Beach family on Feb. 16
Rudy’s Taco Shop in Solana Beach will host a memorial fundraiser all day on Wednesday, Feb 16 to support the local Ceballos family, who recently lost husband and father of six Vincent Ceballos.
Rudy’s will donate 50% of all dine-in proceeds on that day directly to the family when “Ceballos Family Fund” is mentioned at check out.
Rudy’s Taco Shop is located at 524 Stevens Avenue in Solana Beach.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.