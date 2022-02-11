Fun new adventure Beowulf (and the Bard) to be held at The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a modern retelling of one of the oldest tales in the English language. Beowulf (and the Bard) is a fun, frenetic and freewheeling farce that updates the Old English poem about the warrior Beowulf, who must rescue the mead hall from a hideous ogre (and from the ogre’s even more hideous mother).

Told through the eyes of the epic’s writer—a character known simply as “the bard”—the comedy’s events unfold much differently than the familiar story passed down through the ages. In reality, Beowulf is an out-of-shape prince hoping to fulfill the heroic code, while the bard is a desperate poet struggling with a nasty case of writer’s block. This retelling also introduces a new character: the bloodthirsty warrior princess Gunborg, whose quest to reach her heroic destiny is ignored by her overprotective father, the king. Beowulf (and the Bard) is a comedy about friendship, duty and what it means to be a hero.

The production’s director, Phillip Korth, is thrilled by the opportunity to bring one of his favorite stories to life with such a dedicated and talented group of student actors.

“We’re having a great time reimagining this classic tale, with all its hilarious twists and turns,” he says. “We have a first-rate group of student actors, and I can’t wait to share their incredible performances with an audience.” The play runs 90 minutes and will be entertaining and meaningful for audiences of all ages.

Performances are Feb. 17-20 with show times at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices are regularly $25 for adults and $21 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 17, and active military. Call the box office to reserve your seats: 858-481-1055. For more information, visit northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Allister Bradberry, Solana Beach; Kai Bunyak, Cardiff; Nicolas Castillo, San Diego; Samantha Edwards, La Costa; Basil FitzGerald, Escondido; Isabella Podesta, Carlsbad; Justin Reed, Carlsbad; Sylvie Terjesen, Solana Beach; and Lucy Zavattero, Carlsbad). Students featured on the production staff are (Nadiia Sas, Carmel Valley).

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep delivers high-quality theatre instruction and six student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.