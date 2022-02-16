Kitchens for Good donation drive Feb. 25-27 at Fish Market
The Fish Market Del Mar restaurant will host a donation drive for gently used and new kitchen and dining wares on Friday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The drive will help support the nonprofit Kitchens for Good’s new social enterprise, the Kitchens for Good Shop in Pacific Beach, a retail shop selling donated “pre-loved” and new kitchen wares.
All proceeds from the store benefit Kitchen for Good’s tuition-free culinary, baking and food service management apprentice programs, as well as its hunger relief and food waste reduction initiatives.
“This was a win-win opportunity,” Kitchens for Good’s chief executive officer Jennifer Gilmore said in a news release. “An influx of baby boomers downsizing and clearing out excess items, coupled with the growing demand for resale items by sustainably-minded millennials, provides the optimal conditions for Kitchens for Good | Shop. We believe we are well-positioned for future growth.”
The Fish Market is located at 640 Via De La Valle in Solana Beach. For more on Kitchens for Good visit kitchensforgood.org
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.