Kitchens for Good donation drive Feb. 25-27 at Fish Market

The Fish Market Del Mar restaurant will host a donation drive for gently used and new kitchen and dining wares on Friday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive will help support the nonprofit Kitchens for Good’s new social enterprise, the Kitchens for Good Shop in Pacific Beach, a retail shop selling donated “pre-loved” and new kitchen wares.

All proceeds from the store benefit Kitchen for Good’s tuition-free culinary, baking and food service management apprentice programs, as well as its hunger relief and food waste reduction initiatives.

“This was a win-win opportunity,” Kitchens for Good’s chief executive officer Jennifer Gilmore said in a news release. “An influx of baby boomers downsizing and clearing out excess items, coupled with the growing demand for resale items by sustainably-minded millennials, provides the optimal conditions for Kitchens for Good | Shop. We believe we are well-positioned for future growth.”

The Fish Market is located at 640 Via De La Valle in Solana Beach. For more on Kitchens for Good visit kitchensforgood.org