Del Mar Community Connections and Del Mar Library to host bestselling author

Bestselling author Jasmin Darznik will be welcomed by Page Turners, a book club hosted by Del Mar Community Connections and the Del Mar Library, to examine her latest novel in a remote discussion moderated by prominent literary agent Sandra Dijkstra on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m. “The Bohemians” is historical fiction about famed photographer Dorothea Lange that follows her life, love, and friendship as she develops her artistry and grows into the woman whose iconic Depression-era “Migrant Mother” photograph broke the hearts and opened the eyes of a nation.

Darznik is the New York Times bestselling author of “The Good Daughter: A Memoir of My Mother’s Hidden Life” and “Song of a Captive Bird.” Her books have been published in 17 countries. She was born in Tehran, Iran, and came to America when she was five years old. She holds an MFA in fiction from Bennington College, a JD from the University of California, and a PhD in English from Princeton University. Now a professor of English and creative writing at California College of the Arts, she lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with her family.

Dijkstra is a Del Mar local who is best-known for her eye for quality fiction, representing authors such as Maxine Hong Kingston, Amy Tan, Lisa See, Nobel Prize-winner Mo Yan, Chitra Divakaruni, and Shobha Rao, among others. On the mystery/thriller side, she champions bestsellers Diane Mott Davidson (the queen of the culinary mystery), and former Cosmopolitan editor Kate White. She has been deemed by the Los Angeles Times as “the most powerful literary agent on the West Coast.”

Del Mar Community Connections is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports and serves Del Mar seniors as they age independently at home, including providing engaging and informative programming. The Page Turners club is a monthly book discussion group produced in partnership with the Del Mar branch library of the San Diego County Library system, and often hosts well-known writers.

Those interested in attending the discussion should register at dmcc.cc/calendar and registration is free and required; DMCC will email a joining link and reminder to all who register.