Del Mar Community Connections hosts expert panel to discuss primary care Feb. 22

Local prominent primary care physicians will come together in a remote meeting hosted by the Del Mar Community Connections Health and Wellness Premiere Speaker Series on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. to talk about How to Get the Best Primary Care. Dr. Stephen Groban will moderate a panel consisting of Mark Kalina, Alicia Benjamin, and Robert Brunst.

This live, interactive, dynamic panel conversation is designed to help every listener select the best primary care doctor for them anywhere in San Diego or the world. Panelists will also share the secrets to receiving the highest-level support and care while maximizing health and well-being. The final half hour of the program will be an open forum opportunity for audience member questions.

Stephen Groban, MD is a retired psychiatrist. Mark Kalina, MD is an internal medicine physician and a specialist in holistic, primary care who practices at the Perlman Clinic. Alicia Benjamin, MD, is a member of the Private Internal Medicine Center (PIMC) at Scripps Clinic. Robert Brunst, MD has practiced in Encinitas for the last 30 years until his recent retirement.

Del Mar Community Connections is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that supports and serves Del Mar seniors as they age independently at home, including providing engaging and informative programming. Those interested in attending the panel discussion should visit dmcc.cc/calendar to find the registration link. Registration is free and required; DMCC will email a joining link and reminder to all who register.