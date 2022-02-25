Grand opening of Seaside Arts Center event to be held Feb. 27

Seaside Arts Center recently announced its grand opening at its new permanent home located at 11130 East Ocean Air Drive, Suite C105, off of Carmel Mountain Road in Carmel Valley. The festivities will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, beginning at 2 p.m., where parents, children, and any person interested in mind/body/fitness, dance, theater, and the visual arts can explore the opportunities offered. Meet the instructors, enjoy the demonstrations, take in the mission of this unique arts center that is dedicated to serving the community.

Seaside Arts Center is the public arm of IsadoraNow Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating artists for life through classes that promote creativity, personal artistry, and presentation skills and are available to all children regardless of means.

In addition to the arts center in Carmel Valley, Seaside provides programming free-of-charge to students at The Monarch School and the Liberty School, schools that serve at-risk students. In addition, the Foundation provides scholarships for Seaside classes to students who otherwise could not attend for financial reasons.

For more information, contact: Elyssa@seasideartscenter.org, 858-617-0880.