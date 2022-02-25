San Dieguito High School Academy boys water polo team partners with Blaze Pizza for fundraiser March 2

The San Dieguito High School Academy Boys Water Polo Team’s first restaurant night fundraiser of 2022 is Wednesday, March 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Blaze Pizza, 127 N. El Camino Real, in Encinitas. Blaze Pizza will donate 50% of the proceeds to the team from both dine-in and take-out orders.

Funds raised will go towards supporting next season’s tournaments, coaches, senior night, team banquet and equipment expenses. The community is encouraged to join and support the cause.

There are two ways to place an order. When ordering in the restaurant, the fundraiser flyer needs to be given to the server, or shown on the phone, and can be downloaded at sdafoundation.com/boyswaterpolo/fundraising/

For online orders, the order can be placed via the Blaze App or blazepizza.com. Code 1029A must be entered into the “Promo Code” at checkout. The transaction will show a $.01 discount applied which confirms 50% of the cost of the order goes towards the fundraiser.

For more information, visit sdafoundation.com/boyswaterpolo/fundraising/ or follow SDA Boys Water Polo on Instagram: sda_h2polo and Twitter: @SDAwaterpolo.