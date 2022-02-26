Annual Scouting Pinewood Derby comes to The Shoppes at Carlsbad March 19

A classic rite of passage for thousands of scouts is coming to Carlsbad -- the annual Boy Scouts of America Pinewood Derby (Rancho San Luis Rey Zone) will be held Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. This is the inaugural derby for the Rancho San Luis Rey Zone, which includes cub packs and boy scout troops from throughout North County communities.

All races and activities will take place in the lower-level western edge parking lot at The Shoppes at Carlsbad, near the former Sears building (2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, 92008).

“We are thrilled to host this high-energy, uplifting community event,” said Ramon Oseguera, senior general manager at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. “With so many challenges the last two years we are looking forward to welcoming all the racers and their families for a great day at our center.”

Open to boys and girls from 5 to 17 years old, this free event features numerous heats and qualifying races staged by ages all day leading up to the final race to determine the top three racers in the zone. Hundreds of racers and their families are expected throughout the day and attendees will also enjoy games, face painting, a DJ and various other educational activities.

Rancho San Luis Rey Zone is also hosting a food drive benefiting the San Diego County Food Bank during the event and asks all participants to bring at least one canned item to contribute.

Held nationwide each year, the Pinewood Derby is a classic part of scouting and racers must follow specific guidelines for their racer, including width, length and weight limits and requirements regarding use of wheels, axles and bodies from provided materials only. Racers can bring their own completed cars or use available extra cars on site for participants to race free of charge.

In addition to prizes for fastest racers, awards will be given out in various other categories including Most Original, Best Paint Job, Funniest and Most Colorful.

For a link to official registration and more information go to theshoppesatcarlsbad.com/en/events/pinewood-derby-38514.html