City Ballet of San Diego presents ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ at the Balboa Theatre

City Ballet of San Diego, under the direction of Steven and Elizabeth Wistrich, continues its role as a major presenter in Southern California of works by great choreographers in dance history, including the legendary George Balanchine, Marius Petipa, plus its own Resident Choreographer Geoffrey Gonzalez on March 25 and 26 at Spreckels Theatre.

The ballet program includes: Geoffrey Gonzalez’s “Rhapsody in Blue” (choreographed in 2021) with music by George Gershwin; the San Diego Premiere of George Balanchine’s “Danses Concertantes?” (first choreographed in 1944 and then re-choreographed in 1972) with music by Igor Stravinsky; plus Marius Petipa’s “Kingdom of the Shapes from La Bayadere” (choreographed in 1877) with music by Ludwig Minkus.

The critically-acclaimed City Ballet of San Diego, under the direction of Steven and Elizabeth Wistrich, both former Boston Ballet and Stuttgart Ballet dancers, is known for its commitment to presenting ballets by the legendary George Balanchine. As a company, City Ballet has a strong connection with George Balanchine. Artistic Director Steven Wistrich was coached by “Mr. B” in the 1970s, and the company is one of a few around the country given permission by The George Balanchine Trust to present the master’s works. Former New York City Ballet dancer Zippora Karz stages the Balanchine ballet on City Ballet’s company members to ensure the work is performed the way it is performed at New York City Ballet.

“It is such an honor that the prestigious George Balanchine Trust in New York continues to grant City Ballet permission to perform Mr. B’s wonderful ballets. We are thrilled that we have been granted permission to not only present the San Diego Premiere of Danses Concertantes, but we are the only company in the world performing it this season. This varied program of ballets is truly a ballet lovers delight,” said Artistic Director Steven Wistrich in a news release.

Prior to each performance is a free pre-concert lecture for ticket holders with Steven Wistrich.

All performances are at the Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave, downtown San Diego. For tickets and more information call (858) 272-8663 or visit cityballet.org.