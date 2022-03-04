Once Upon A Frame Gallery to present solo show featuring award-winning photographer Lisa Miller

Once Upon A Frame (OUAF) Gallery in Solana Beach will hold a solo show for pediatric orthopedic surgeon turned award-winning photographer Lisa Miller on Friday, March 11, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. with live music.

Miller beguiles the viewer with images that are simultaneously timeless and timeworn. Her photos — roses past their prime, tangerines positioned in front of a forest, gas pipes in close up -- are familiar yet otherworldly thanks to the precision of her compositions and technique. Miller counts Rembrandt, Sebastião Salgado, and Sam Abell among her influences, but she is in especially rapt conversation with 17th-century Dutch and Spanish still life artists: “They make painted objects look realistic and I make photographed objects look like paintings.”

Bring the kids and pets, enjoy wine and cheese, and take in Miller’s gorgeous photographs, framed by Once Upon A Frame for her solo show.

Once Upon A Frame is located at 132 E. Cliff St., Solana Beach, 92075.

For more information on Miller visit lisamillerfineartphotography.com and on OUAF go to onceuponaframe.com.