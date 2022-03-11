Ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day locally
One Paseo goes green
On March 17 from 5-7 p.m., celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music outside Harlands Brewing Company’s tasting room in One Paseo’s Plaza West. Harland will have a specialty crafted green beer, made just for the occasion. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the brewery will also be releasing a limited quantity of their Buko Pandan Milkshake IPA in collaboration with Mostra Coffee, brewed with Pandan leaves and coconut for a grassy-vanilla aroma and a naturally emerald green hue.
Available through St. Patrick’s Day, Susie Cakes will be offering festive flavors like Shamrock Frosted Sugar Cookies, Chocolate Guinness Cupcakes baked with Guinness Stout Beer and filled and frosted with Baileys Buttercream, and Green Velvet Cupcakes. The sweet shop is also offering St. Patrick’s-themed home decorating kit stocked with buttercream and sprinkles to decorate your own cupcakes or cookies.
Del Mar’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
Bring the luck of the Irish with you on the inaugural St. Patrick’s Day crawl, stopping at multiple Del Mar bars and restaurants in the downtown area. Guests can join at the beginning of the crawl or at any point throughout the evening and enjoy themed food and drinks at every stop. There is no cost to attend; food and drinks are available for purchase.
St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl schedule:
- 6 to 6:30 p.m. – Zel’s Del Mar, 1247 Camino Del Mar
- 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. – Americana Restaurant, 1454 Camino Del Mar
- 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. – Jimmy O’s, 225 West 15th St.
- 7:45 to 8:15 p.m. – The Living Room at L’Auberge Del Mar, 1540 Camino Del Mar
- 8:15 to 8:45 p.m. – Tamarindo, 1555 Camino Del Mar, Suites 116-117
- 8:45 p.m. to close – Monarch Ocean Pub with special guest Viewpoint Brewing Co., 1555 Camino Del Mar, Suite 322
