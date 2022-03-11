‘Un-Hibernate’: New art show at Flower Hill pop- up gallery

The Creative Collective, a pop-up gallery at Flower Hill Promenade, presents “Un-Hibernate”, a new show by local artists working across media. The artists reception will be held Saturday, March 12, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., with live raffle and participatory artworks .

Painting of Tiger by Melanie Clarkson

(Courtesy)

The show celebrates the arrival of spring: the growth of creation around us and the creativity inside of us. And above all it celebrates community and the connections created through art. New works include paintings, woodprints and linocuts, drawings and illustrations, as well as mosaics and sculptures.

Painting of Sunset by Phoenix Coverley

(Courtesy)

“Like the seasons - there is always something new here!”, says artist and Collective-member Max Roemer. “We host receptions with a new theme on the second Saturday of every month. We constantly bring in new work and new artists join. Don’t miss out!”

The gallery is located at Flower Hill Promenade, 2720 Via De La Valle, Del Mar, 92014, and open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. or by appointment.

Visit www.sdcreativecollective.org for more information.