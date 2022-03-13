North Coast Repertory Theatre presents ‘A Conversation with Edith Head’

Tim Fuller

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature Susan Claassen in the award-winning “A Conversation with Edith Head”, a behind-the-scenes feast of great movie lore and delicious stories as told by eight-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Edith Head. The performance dates are March 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. at North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Claassen stars in her internationally-acclaimed portrayal of Head. Hollywood’s golden age comes to life in an evening of wit, wisdom, and a whisper of gossip. In her six decades of costume design, Head worked on over 1,100 films; dressed the greatest stars of Hollywood; received 35 Academy Award nominations, and won an unprecedented eight Oscars. Head’s story is as fascinating as the history of the film industry itself, filled with humor, frustration and, above all, glamour.

Tickets are $40. Box office: (858) 481-1055 or northcoastrep.org.