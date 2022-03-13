Torrey Pines Arts Festival set for March 24-25

TPHS Arts Festival 2022, a first-of-its-kind mash-up from the Visual and Performing Arts Department, is set for 7 p.m. March 24-25 at the Torrey Pines High School Proscenium Theatre.

“Torrey Pines students produce incredible work,” said Director Sarah Kaye. “Here’s a chance to showcase all of it at once.”

A 75-minute variety show includes selections from the jazz band, choir, a string ensemble, a solo vocalist and a solo harpist.

Six dances are on the program. One of them is set to a poem the student author will recite. Another student will screen a film.

Before and after the show, the lobby will open for viewings of paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, woodwork, robotics and digital arts.

The festival is designed to encourage collaboration and blend the work produced by all VPA classes, said Kaye, who runs the school’s dance program.

“We can’t wait to shine the spotlight on our outstanding VPA students,” she said.

Tickets cost $15 and must be purchased in advance at https://torreypinesfoundation.org/events/